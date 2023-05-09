Mother’s Day is coming up, and it is a great time to focus on the matriarchs of your family. This is something they may not be used to since they are usually putting others’ needs before their own. To make this day extra meaningful, make your mother’s health a priority.
Celebrate with wellness in mind
When it comes to shopping for mom, flowers and jewelry top the list of most popular gifts. You could give her a bright bouquet or a beautiful bracelet. Or you could look for something else to show you care and support her good health. Here are a few active and healthy alternatives to traditional gifts:
Encourage mom to sleep-in or to take a nap. Not only does rest feel great, but it’s also good for physical and mental health. It’s a time for mom to relax without any interruptions, have a high-quality respite, and can help her recharge and feel rejuvenated for the rest of the day’s schedule.
The month of May offers warmer and sunny weather. Use Mother’s Day as a way to get outside with the whole family. Plan a bicycle ride, long walk, or even do some gardening or yard work together to get active and destress. Activities like these also double as an opportunity to connect with one another and bond.
Plan a special meal to share with each other. Try a new and nutritious recipe together featuring leafy greens, fruits, whole grains, and lean meats like chicken or fish. These options are lower in saturated fats, good sources of fiber and protein, and overall great for heart health.
Healthy gift ideas
If gifts are more of your thing, consider that good health is priceless. The following gift ideas may help your mom to unwind and receive a little pampering on a day just for her:
Healthy Food Box Subscription – There are a ton of options that offer well-balanced meal plans with healthy ingredients. Not only would mom get a healthy meal, but also a mental break from meal planning and running to the grocery store.
Gift Certificate for the Spa — A day away at the spa gives mom the chance to focus entirely on relaxing and enjoying care specifically for her.
Wearable Fitness Tracker — Watches and rings are on the market and can track steps, sleep cycles, and more. Wearing a health tracker can also remind your mom to help prioritize a fit lifestyle.
Sleep Mask – A lack of sleep negatively affects your health and is often linked to ailments like heart disease and depression. Using a sleep mask can help block light that make interfere with the quality of your mom’s snooze session.
Foam Roller – These fitness accessories help relieve minor muscle tightness or help massage minor soreness out. Rollers can help keep mom comfortable pre or post workout.
Talking About Health
Moms have a great way of caring for others and always seeming to be there for us when we need them. Since they focus a lot of others, it’s important to make their health a topic of regular discussion. This isn’t the easiest to do especially if concerns are raised. Take the following tips into consideration to help this process become regular and beneficial for everyone involved:
Make yourself an ally rather than an opponent by remaining non-confrontational.
Use language including “we” instead of “you.”
Be consistent about any health worries, but not bothersome.
Make certain that your mother is involved in her own care and that her dignity is valued.
Continue to be an advocate for your mother’s health no matter what stage of life she is in. Staying active and eating healthily are just two ways to enrich her lifestyle. Do not hesitate to contact a physician for advice.
Angela Huggler, M.D., is an OB/GYN specialist with UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport and Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Huggler, call 570-321-3300. For more information, visit UPMC.com/WomensHealthNCPA.