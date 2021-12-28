Thomas A. Beck, 69, of Sunbury, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at his home in Seven Points.
He was born April 18, 1952, in Sunbury, a son of the late Robert and Doris (Steele) Beck.
Tom graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1970 and Williamsport Area Community College in 1972. He began his construction career doing carpentry work for Paul Minnier. Later he was a tile setter for Schoffstall and then Donald Martin Ceramic Tile. Following these careers, he enjoyed helping auctioneers Jeff Dunkelberger and David Searles.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, trapping, and collecting rocks and minerals. He was also a very talented artist, painting outdoor, wildlife, and nature scenes.
Tom is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Helen Beck of Sunbury; his grandson, Trey Beck; his niece and nephews, Jennifer Fisher, Mark Beck, and Matthew Beck; and his great-nephew and great-niece, Logan and Lauren Fisher.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Scott Beck; and his sister, Cynthia Gass.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury, with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, all attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Northumberland.