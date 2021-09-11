Thomas A. Taute, 77, Red Lion

Thomas A. Taute, 77, passed away early on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Red Lion. He was the husband of Barbara J. (Moyer) Taute with whom he celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Born July 29, 1944 in Allentown, a son of the late Arthur C. and Arlene E. (Holveck) Taute; he graduated from Northumberland High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1962-1966. In 1968, he began his career as a meat cutter at Weis Markets in York where he retired after 38 years. In retirement, Tom worked part time for the Red Lion Area School District.
Tom belonged to the Red Lion Elks and served as Exalted Ruler from 1979-1980. He was Elk of the Year in 1981. Tom helped start Bingo at the Elks and enjoyed calling the games. From 1984-1987 Tom was the treasurer for the Red Lion Girls Softball Booster Club. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed helping at the Food Pantry. He also enjoyed working in the kitchen for different church functions. One of Tom's specialties was making homemade vegetable crab soup which was served at the New Year's Celebration at Grace Lutheran as well as other events.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to the family's annual vacations. His greatest moments were the memories he created with family and friends and he liked to tell stories of all the adventures.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by two children and their spouses: Kimm and her husband, Jason Brett of East Petersburg, Pa.; Brett Taute and his wife Kathrin Dragich of Portland, Or.; and his granddaughter, Faith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Taute.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles St., Red Lion with Rev. Marty Young officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the Church.
Burial will be in Red Lion Cemetery with full military rites provided by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Masks will be required to be worn for the visitation and service and social distancing measures will be followed. Tom's Tribute Service will be webcast on his obituary page at www.HeffnerCare.com
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 220 N. Charles St., Red Lion, PA 17356 or VisionCorps, 1380 Spahn Avenue, York, PA 17403.
