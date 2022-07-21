Thomas Christos Koconis, 24, of Boston, Mass., beloved son of David and Kristen Koconis, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, of injuries sustained after being struck by a car while walking his dog during a vacation in North Carolina.
Thomas was born in Boston, on April 15, 1998. He graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in Lewisburg, Pa. in June 2017. He went on to Cornell University where he double majored in computer science and economics, completing a bachelor of science degree in May 2021. In June 2021, he began working as a software engineer at iBoss, based in Boston. He excelled at and greatly enjoyed his work.
Thomas was a sweet and gentle soul. He faced many physical and medical challenges in life, doing so with admirable toughness, grace and humor. From a very young age, he was an enthusiastic sports fan. His fascination with athletic competition was inherited from his namesake maternal grandfather, Tom Gledhill. He enjoyed cheering for his brother James on the soccer field, watching the Red Sox with his brother Christopher, and following Major League Soccer with his Uncle Marcus. Thomas enjoyed the kitchen and was an avid cook. He reveled in trying out new recipes and would often treat his family to yummy meals, including his signature creation “Kickin' Chicken.”
Thomas loved all animals. He was especially devoted to the family pups, Katniss and Marshall. He was commonly seen carrying out the daunting task of walking the two of them together around the streets of downtown Lewisburg. Thomas had recently moved to the North End of Boston, and eagerly explored the local culture and surrounding neighborhoods in his free time, delighting in the energy and history of the city that he loved.
He was an excellent big brother, sought out by his younger brother James for advice on college coursework and happily hosting his youngest brother, Christopher, for overnights at his Boston apartment. He was always excited to go on adventures and just one week before his passing completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine and Jewell hiking trails on Mount Washington. Thomas had big happy plans for his life and approached those plans with optimism and vigor.
Thomas is survived by his parents, David and Kristen Koconis of Cape Neddick, Maine; brothers, James and Christopher Koconis of Cape Neddick, Maine; grandparents, Christ and Marjorie Koconis of Charlotte, NC; grandmother, Andrea Gledhill of Greenville, R.I.; Uncle Frank and Aunt Janet Koconis of Brevard, NC; Uncle Marcus and Aunt Catherine Johansson of Atlanta, Ga.; Uncle Greg and Auntie Marissa Gledhill of Sutton, Mass.; Uncle Rob and Auntie Mikki Weakley of Dorado, PR; cousins, Nathan, Hannah and Sophie Koconis, Scott Johansson, Michaela and Eliana Gledhill, Kaylin, Margaux and Allysa Weakley, and many great aunts and uncles and second cousins.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Thomas E. Gledhill.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, R.I., followed by burial in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet and a celebration of life at a local venue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA. For online condolences visit, www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com