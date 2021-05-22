Thomas “Tom” C. Wolfe Sr., of Sunbury, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at his home with his wife by his bedside.
He was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Sunbury, a son of the late Gerald “Simp” and Viola “Oley” (Bird) Wolfe. On March 3, 2001, he married Kerry (Dailey). Tom graduated from Shikellamy.
Tom was owner of Wolfe’s Sandblasting in Sunbury. Prior to his business adventure, he worked for the City of Sunbury.
He was a life member of the Goodwill Hose Company in Sunbury. He was an active firefighter until 2001.
Tom was an avid collector of jukeboxes, records, western books (Louis L’Amour). If you stopped by his office at any time during the day, you could count on having a seat to watch one of his many favorite westerns.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four children, Jennifer Wolfe, and Thomas Wolfe Jr. (fiancee Melissa Snyder) all of Sunbury, Katie Jo from Harrisburg and Kory John from Indiana; three grandchildren, Phaelan, Damian and Willow Wolfe of Sunbury; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Timothy “Tim” and Nancy Wolfe, Keith “Skeeter” and Tina Wolfe; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Wenrick and Terry Dobson, Kathy and Dave Bartlett all, of Sunbury, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Wayne at infancy and Gerald (Jerry) from Hightstown, N.J., and two nephews, Dustin and Bobby.
Tom’s wishes were not to have a memorial or funeral services.
Contributions may be made to an organization of your choice.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury