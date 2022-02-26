Thomas E. Antonicci, 91, Baltimore

Thomas Antonicci, son of William and Mary Antonicci, brother to Col. Anna Antonicci, Army, Ret., and twin William Antonicci Jr. (Dede), husband of Teresa, father to Suzanne Mary Lawson and grandfather to Isabeau Raine Lawson, died Feb. 22 at age 91.
A proud native son of Northumberland, Pennsylvania, Tom played basketball, football and the clarinet at Northumberland High School.
Tom served as a carpenter in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a graduate of the University of Scranton and was also educated at Susquehanna University, Fordham University, Morgan State University and other institutions. He moved to Baltimore to pursue a career in teaching. There he met his wife, Teresa. He was a chemistry teacher at Archbishop Curley High School for 18 years. He worked at Baltimore City College for 10 years thereafter.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Notre Dame Council, parishioner first at St. Matthew then at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.
Tom was happiest gardening, especially tomatoes, and helped his father tend his garden on 12th Street. He loved Mozart and was an avid reader of books on Catholicism. He could be seen riding his bike until he was 80. Tom loved being out and about and talking to everyone he met. He was known for his generous spirit and volunteered with local soup kitchens and at Union Memorial Hospital. He returned frequently to “Norry” to visit family and friends he remained close with all his life. A story he told often was about a time when he was young and daringly ice-skated across the Susquehanna. He is missed.
A memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made at Our Daily Bread Employment Center in Baltimore, MD https://www.catholiccharities-md.org/donate/donate-now/