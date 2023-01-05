Thomas E. “Tom” Barnwell, 65, of Watsontown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his home.
Born March 11, 1957, in Lewisburg, he was a son of June L. (Taylor) Barnwell, of Watsontown, and the late Carl F. Barnwell Sr.
Tom was a 1975 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He was a truck driver for most of his life, and loved attending antique truck shows.
Tom was an avid Penn State and Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
In addition to his mother, June, he is survived by his two brothers, James R., and David A. Barnwell, both of Watsontown; three sisters, Margaret E. Waite and her husband Gary, Carol A., and Patricia E. Barnwell, all of Watsontown; one nephew, Gary Waite Jr. of Watsontown; two nieces, Kristi Waite and Kayla Barnwell, of Watsontown; and two great-nephews, Rylan and Jace Barnwell.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl F. “Carty” Barnwell Jr.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 with the Rev. Paul A. Smith officiating.
Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
