Thomas E. Crandle, 89, of Lewisburg, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022.
Tom was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Binghamton, NY, a son of the late Valdeen J. and Mary (Turner) Crandle. He was married to the former Gladys E. Warner, and his death breaks a marital union of 56 years. Tom was a graduate of Binghamton North Senior High School and spent 10 years with the Air Force.
Tom was employed by the U.S. Federal Penitentiary, Union County Jail and Evangelical Community Hospital as corrections officer, counselor and security officer.
He was an avid NY Giants and NY Mets fan. He was known for the seasonal and holiday decorations in his front yard.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, Bob (Shirley) Reigel and Scott Crandle; seven grandchildren, Donald, Traci, Christopher, Robert, Martha, Curtis and Devin who was raised as a son; 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sons, Thomas E. Crandle Jr, James Crandle, Mark Crandle and Donald Reigel; a great-grandchild, Haley Crandle; and a brother, Valdeen W. Crandle.
Friends and relatives will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market Street, Lewisburg when the funeral will begin.
Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery with military services by area veterans.