Thomas G. Kurtz, 83, of Bel Air Drive, Lewisburg, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
Tom was born Nov. 5, 1937, one of 16 children to the late John and Genevieve (Shuck) Kurtz. On July 27, 1957, he married the former Gina Castellucci who survives.
He attended Sunbury High School. In 1976, Mr. and Mrs. Kurtz purchased the Lewisburg News Agency which they owned and operated until ill health forced Tom’s retirement in April of 2001.
Mr. Kurtz was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lewisburg. Tom was a devoted fan of Shikellamy sports, who never missed a game. He was an avid golfer who didn’t consider 18 holes “exercise” unless you walked the course.
In addition to his wife of 64 years, Tom is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan A. and Michael D. Stronko of Dover, Del., Maria L. and Brent A. Stroh of Carlisle, Lisa E. Featherman and fiance Rahmaire Brooks of Lewisburg; eight grandchildren, Nicole Pennypacker and husband Corey, Jenna Hayes, Ashley and Alecia Stroh, Zachary Stroh and wife Nicole, Kirstin Stroh, Gregory Featherman and wife Julia and Lexi Featherman; and three great-grandchildren, Bella, Emma and London.
Mr. Kurtz was preceded in death by seven brothers and eight sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with Father Matthew Larlick as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.
Contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.