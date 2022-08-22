Thomas H. Campbell, 82, Lewisburg Aug 22, 2022 9 hrs ago Thomas H. Campbell, 82, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly, Sunday evening, Aug. 21, 2022, at RiverWoods.A complete obituary will be published in the near future. Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg. Tags Arrangement Obituary Thomas H. Campbell Future Funeral Home Pass Away Funeral Trending Video Featured Local Savings COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes Now Hiring Shop Local This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints