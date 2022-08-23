Thomas H. Campbell, 82, of Lewisburg, passed away suddenly, Sunday evening, Aug. 21, 2022, at the Adams Center at RiverWoods.
A native of Philadelphia, he was born March 8, 1940, a son of the late Thomas A. and Jeannette W. (Campbell) Campbell. He was married to the former Jeanette Sloan on April 23, 1966, in Lansdale and his death breaks a marital union of 56 years.
He had lived in Langhorne for 13 years, moving to Lewisburg in 1979.
Tom received a degree in business management from Drexel University. He served four years with the Army, stationed at Fort Belvoir, Maryland.
Tom retired in 2008 as Raw Material Analyst at International Paper, after 20 years of service. He had also worked at Schuld Manufacturing in Milton and Sink Iron Works in Philadelphia.
Tom was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lewisburg. He enjoyed traveling in the USA and Canada, traveled to every county in Pennsylvania, loved to read maps, and enjoyed woodworking, HO trains and camping.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are three children, Christina (Shawn), Thomas (Michelle), and Jennifer (Brad), six grandchildren, Lauren, Josh, Sarah, Jessica, Jake and Violet; and a sister, Karen Campbell.
A Celebration of Life service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Thomas may be made to either the Alzheimer or Diabetes associations.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.