Thomas H. Grodotzke Jr., “TJ”, died suddenly Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at the age of 47. Devoted husband of Amber; loving father of Izaak, Sean, and Connor. Also survived by parents, Thomas Grodotzke Sr. and Lynn Smith; brother of Kelly Roth, Brian and Chrissy Smith, Danny, Jeff and Michael Grodotzke. He will be greatly missed by a LARGE extended family and many friends.
He would, could, and did do anything for anyone and will be remembered as one-of-a-kind. His wife and children were his number one priority. They would go on adventures, such as hiking, 4-wheeling, driving the Mustang, and spending time at the beach. TJ was a master at his craft and could fix anything he set his mind to, often spending his time working on several projects. Every time we look to a sunset, we will think of him and the joy he brought to his family and friends.
We miss you and will always keep you in our hearts. F.O.E (Family Over Everything).
A celebration of life will follow at a future date.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.