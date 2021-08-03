Thomas H. Ross, 88, of Lewisburg, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home.
He was born Oct. 24, 1932, in Paxinos, a son of the late Thelma (Curran) and George H. Ross.
In 1952, he enlisted in the United States Navy as a Seabee, and later attended electrical school while being stationed at sea. Following his years in the military, he bought the 90-acre Ross Homestead, married Martha (Whitmer) in 1957, and in 1958 he welcomed his first son and started his own construction company and later incorporated, Thomas H. Ross Contractors and Builders, Inc. He was involved in many farming and trucking endeavors, but always came back to construction.
Over time, his two sons became involved in his business and after 38 years, he was met with the difficult decision to leave his life’s work, filled with so much of his blood, sweat, and tears, retiring in 1996, and Ross Construction, Inc. became T-Ross Brothers Construction, Inc.
Construction and farming were never work to him. He derived a sense of pleasure, relaxation, pride, and self-worth from excelling in those vocations and felt that it was his God-given gift. Outside of his business, he built his in-laws a new home, as well as building or renovating houses for his three children. Even at the age of 74, he built a 2000 square foot, 2-car garage home for himself and his wife in six months, with a minimum of outside help.
He had a love of horses, boating, water skiing, and travel. As a self-described devout Evangelical Christian, he was proud of serving as a Deacon and an Elder in the Sunbury Bible Church, and instrumental in starting the Sunbury Christian Academy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Rebuck.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Martha Ross; sons, Tom E. Ross and wife Tammy of Selinsgrove, Todd. G. Ross and companion Jeanne Potratz of Selinsgrove; daughter, Tami S. Long of Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Melissa and husband Jon, Kirsten, Colin and wife Niki, Leah and husband Chris, Jessica, Cody and wife Katey, Victoria, and Justin; six great-grandchildren, Macie, Gretchen, Weston, Jocelyn, Sutton, and Elliana; and brothers, Daniel Ross, Paul Ross and wife Barbara, and Preston Ross and wife Kathy, as well as his beloved, faithful canine companion, Bruno.
Private funeral services will be held by Pastor Tucker and burial will follow in Mount Presbyterian Cemetery in Paxinos.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland Christian School, 351 Fifth St., Northumberland, PA 17857.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.