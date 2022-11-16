Thomas John Andrew Sullivan, 23, of West Milton, went to be with the Lord, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Thomas was born in Milton on Jan. 9, 1999, to K. Michael Sullivan and Alexis Martha (Kandra) Sullivan. Thomas attended Saint Monica Catholic School in Sunbury as well as the Lewisburg Area School District. He graduated from Lewisburg Area High School in 2017. Thomas was attending Penn State World Campus and was pursuing a computer science degree.
Thomas was a member of Saint Joseph Parish, located in Milton. As a Boy Scout, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in September 2016. He was also an Order of the Arrow member, which is an honor society within the Boy Scouts of America. Thomas enjoyed reading, gaming, hiking, spending time with his dog Riley, and volunteering in the community. He had a wonderful sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and a keen wit. Thomas was loved by all who knew him and will be so deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Thomas is survived by his two sisters, Katherine Elizabeth Martha Sullivan-Shaw and her husband Brandon Shaw, Patricia Anne Rose Sullivan and her significant other Grant Rogers; his grandfathers, Richard E. Kandra (maternal) and John J. Sullivan (paternal), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Thomas was preceded in death by his infant brother, Michael Andrew Sullivan.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Saint Joseph’s Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, followed by an internment in the Saint Joseph Parish Cemetery,854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that well-wishers donate to Camp Setebaid (https://setebaidservices.org/), a local camp for children with Type 1 Diabetes.