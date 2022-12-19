Tom Hetrick, 55, of Sunbury, passed away at his home.
Tom was born Sept. 30, 1967, a son of John and Thelma (Yordy) Hetrick.
Tom was predeceased by his wife Heather in 2021.
He graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1985 and was employed by Boyer Machine for 30 years.
Tom loved hunting and fishing.
Tom is survived by a brother, Kurt (Bonnie) Hetrick of Williamsport; and a sister, Ann (Skip) VanHorn of New Berlin; father-in-law, Terry Kauffman; brothers-in-law, Jeffrey (Teresa) and Gregg; nieces and nephews, Shannon, Zack, Jason, Adam and Andi, and many cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Heather; his parents, John and Thelma (Yordy) Hetrick; a sister, Jill Krisher; a nephew, Thad Delp; and mother-in-law, Judith Kauffman.
He will be sadly missed by all of his family.
The funeral service will be private.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, Sunbury.