Thomas L. Cousins, 77, of Pawling Station Road, Selinsgrove, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at The Manor at Penn Village, Selinsgrove.
He was born July 16, 1944, in Harrisburg, a son of the late Thomas N. and Esther L. (Gleim) Cousins. On April 25, 1964, he married the former Donna M. Derr who survives.
Thomas was a 1962 graduate of Central Dauphin High School. His employment history included Bell Telephone, PA X-Ray, Wood-Mode, RiverWoods, Hummel's Appliances, Coles Hardware, and Tractor Supply.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the NRA, enjoyed duck hunting and fishing, was an accomplished woodworker, an avid reader, especially God's word, and enjoyed Christian music. The greatest joy of his life was his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 57 years are three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy M. (Nathan) Zechman, Connie L. (David) Landis, and Donna L. (Thomas) Reichenbach, all of Middleburg; five grandchildren, Jessica Reichenbach, Bradley (Lydia) Zechman, Cassandra Reichenbach, Andrew Reichenbach, and Ashley (Eric) Bauman; one great-grandchild, Erika Zechman; a brother, William Cousins of Herndon; and a sister, Sherry Weaver of Hummelstown.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan David Landis.
At Thomas's request, there will be no services.
Contributions to honor his memory may be made to CityView Baptist Church, c/o Bill Taylor, 2903 Spokane Ave., Cleveland, OH 44109.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.