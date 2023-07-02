Thomas Lagerman, 60, previously of Hillsborough, New Jersey, passed away on June 30, 2023, in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Tom was born on Dec. 18, 1962, to Bob and Doris Lagerman in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. Tom graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1981 and stayed locally for college, attending Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
At Susquehanna, Tom was an exceptional two-sport athlete. Tom started every game in his four years at SU. As a DB, he set SU career records for: interceptions (19), punt returns (88) and punt return yards (626). He was named to the ECAC Weekly Honor Roll in consecutive weeks as a freshman in October 1981. He earned Div. 3 All American honors in 1983 as a key member of the 1983 MAC Championship team. In 1984, he played both offense and defense, and was named to the All-MAC Conference. On the baseball diamond, Tom was SU’s leading hitter and MVP in 1983, and named to MAC All-Star teams in 1984 and 1985. Tom was a co-winner of the Blair Heaton Award in 1985. He was inducted in SU Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 and the SU Football Ring of Honor in 2022.
After graduating from SU, Tom moved to New Jersey and began his career at AT&T. Tom met his wife, Gloria, at AT&T and they wed in December 1990. Together, Tom and Gloria raised their four boys, Michael, Thomas, Jeffrey and Andrew in Hillsborough, New Jersey.
During his time in Hillsborough, Tom gave an enormous amount of his time to youth sports in the community. He coached 42 sports teams from 1998–2015 including Junior Raiders football teams, AAU travel baseball teams, and travel basketball teams. Tom located two abandoned fields and rebuilt them for use by local sports teams. Tom also built a baseball field and batting cage in his backyard, which was used for coaching numerous local players and countless parties.
Tom regularly worked to solve problems for his family and neighbors and earned the nickname ‘MacGyver’ thanks to his creative, homemade solutions. His final project was constructing a loft in the garage of his family’s new home in Ocean City, New Jersey.
Tom, while soft-spoken and reserved, was the most helpful and loving husband and father a family could ask for. Tom is survived by his wife of 32 years, Gloria, their four children, Michael (and wife Carol), Thomas, Jeffrey (and wife Hannah), and Andrew; his parents, Bob and Doris; and siblings Robert and Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lagerman family’s MS Bike team.
There will be a memorial service at Saint Joseph Church and Parish Center in Millstone on Friday, July 7, at 11 a.m. Visiting for relatives and friends will be held before the service at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join for a lunch and celebration of Tom’s life after the service.