Thomas M. “Tom” Harhart, 73, of Mount Pleasant Mills, entered eternal rest, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at his home.
Tom was born May 27, 1949, at home in Nazareth, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Theresa (Morrow) Harhart. On May 14, 2017, Tom married the former Nancy (Schlief) Minium.
Tom was a retired Vo-Tech school teacher. He was a member of the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). He enjoyed drag racing at Beaver Springs Dragway, Numidia Dragway, and Maple Grove Raceway from which he won many trophies. Tom also loved playing his guitar and banjo.
Tom is survived by his loving wife Nancy; stepchildren, Leon Minium Jr. and his wife Shana, Lori Strauser and her husband Tim, and Aaron Minium, all of Mount Pleasant Mills and Jerry Minium and his wife Gwen of Middleburg; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, several siblings, and his precious dog, Blackie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
As per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request memorial contributions in loving memory of Tom be made to the Pennsylvania SPCA Central PA Center in Danville, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visit garmanfh.com.