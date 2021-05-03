Thomas M. Szulanczyk, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born in Lewisburg on Oct. 5, 1955, he was the son of Rose (O’Brien) Szulanczyk of Lewisburg and the late Stanley Szulanczyk. He was married on Aug. 28, 1982, to the former Kristal Hoffman, who survives.
Thomas was a 1973 graduate of Lewisburg High School and a 1977 graduate of Syracuse University. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, retiring as an associate warden.
After retiring he worked as executive director of the North Central PA Chapter of the American Red Cross and then as executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Lycoming County.
Thomas enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and trap shooting. He liked to go on bike rides and he raised butterflies.
He is survived by his mother; his wife; two sons, Matthew Szulanczyk and his partner, Alyssa Bradley of Maryland, and Benjamin Szulanczyk and his partner, Jeff Carlson of Washington, D.C.; a brother, Richard Szulanczyk and wife, Caroline of Narvon; two sisters, Monica Vansickle and husband, Jeff of Lewisburg, and Judy Madea and husband, William of Jim Thorpe; a brother-in-law, Mark Hoffman and wife, Julie of Landisville, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, at Sacred Heart Church, 814 St. Louis St., Lewisburg, with the Rev. Mark Wilke officiating.
Burial will follow in Follmer Church Cemetery, Milton. Social distancing will be followed and masks will need to be worn at the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the American Red Cross.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com