Thomas N. Trawitz, 66, of Middleburg passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Dec. 5, 1956 in Lewisburg, a son of the late John and Helen (Comfort) Trawitz Sr.
Thomas was a graduate of West Snyder High School and worked in the construction industry.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Thomas loved riding his scooter all around Middleburg and to other locations as well. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thomas is survived by two sons, Chris (Melissa) Trawitz Sr., and Bo (Courtney) Trawitz; five grandchildren, Chris (Jaylynn) Trawitz Jr., Makenzie (Alex) Callender, Miranda Walters and her companion Michael, Gracie Trawitz, and Max Trawitz; four great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Truit, Mya, and Addy; four brothers, John (Susan) Trawitz Jr., Terry (Robin) Trawitz, David Trawitz, and Matthew Trawitz; one sister, Polly Trawitz and her companion Brian.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jeff Trawitz.
It was Thomas’ request that no services will be held.
Arrangements are by the Kreamer Funeral Home, 130 S. Zechman St., Beavertown.