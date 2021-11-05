Thomas Read Deans, 87, of Milton, beloved husband, uncle, and friend, passed away Oct. 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center with his loving wife Gail and dear friend Bernadette Boerckel at his side.
He was born Dec. 6, 1933, in Webster, Mass., a son of John B. Deans and Bessie (Read) Deans.
Tom graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1951, and Bucknell University in 1955. He received a Master of Journalism from Syracuse University and an M.A. in American Studies/Black Studies at the University of Iowa in 1971.
On Feb. 6, 1971, he married Gail Bruch Deans, who was a Warrior Run English teacher for 40 years. Tom and Gail loved being together and traveling to Scotland, England, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic, France, Russia, and China. They loved the adventure of the trip and never missed a museum or art gallery.
They were avid visitors to flea markets and auctions and antique shops. They enjoyed the hunt for treasures. Both were overwhelmed by the Paris Flea Market where you could purchase anything from a real stuffed lion to a large fountain that once stood in an ancient town center.
For many years they hosted Halloween and Christmas parties enjoying the company of many beloved friends. Decorating the entire house for these events was always something they enjoyed.
Tom is survived by two sisters-in-law, Darlene Lyons, Milton, and Karen Flegel (Robert), Antioch, Calif. His nephews and nieces include: Frederick Deans (Linda), Rochester, Mich.; Barbara Dressler, Bethel Park; Michael Zettlemoyer (partner Dawn), Milton; Thomas Deans Flegel (Shelby), Martinez, Calif.; Jeremy Flegel, Los Angeles, Calif.; Jeffrey Deans (Amanda), Chicago, Ill.; Derek Dressler (Miranda), Los Angeles, Calif.; honorary niece, Madeleine Boerckel, Muncy.
Nephew Thomas Deans Flegel was named for his uncle. He and his wife Shelby have two sons (great-nephews), Jack Thomas who was named for Tom and his brother, and Jude who was named for his Uncle Tom’s favorite Beatle’s song. Silas Deans is the latest great-nephew. Another great-nephew is Aaron Zettlemoyer of Milton. As Aaron said, “Tom has been nothing short of a role model. The dedication and passion he’s shown for me has always been second to none.”
Tom played football, baseball and basketball with two generations, both Michael and his son Aaron. Tom loved his family and was a constant in their lives. His nieces and nephews put that special sparkle in his eye.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by brother, John “Jack” B. Deans II; nephews, John P. Deans and John B. Deans III; and nieces, Martha Fertig and Diana Wright.
He owned Thomas R. Deans Associates, a planning and preservation consultancy in Milton. Included in his many projects were a study of Harrisburg proposing a preservation approach for older neighborhoods; preparing the National Historic District for Bloomsburg; preparing a downtown Strategic Plan for the City of Darby; preparing an Environmental Impact Statement in the City of Lock Haven for the Army Corps of Engineers for the flood wall.
He was also the Associate Director of the Health Services Research and Development Office of Geisinger Medical Center from 1976-1978. Other healthcare clients included Divine Providence Hospital, Muncy Valley Hospital, and Smith Kline in Philadelphia. One of his last endeavors was working on the Sunbury Riverfront project.
Most of all, Tom was a promoter, investor and organizer for downtown revitalization in Milton along with many other dedicated Miltonians. He and his wife restored several buildings. He was one of the founders of TIME. He prepared the application for state funding for TIME and chaired the Design Committee for 10 years. He put together a local investment group to help buy and restore downtown historic buildings. Along with Doctors Craig and Swallow, he planned and developed the Milton Health Center.
Tom was a lifelong supporter of diversity and supported that idea in his 66-year affiliation with the Phi Lambda Theta Chapter of Chi Phi whose chapter house at Bucknell was named for him Oct. 2. He was active in the National Chi Phi and was a member of the Grand Council for 20 years.
Tom was involved in so many organizations. He coached Little League for six years. He was President of the Friends of the Milton State Park, on the Chamber Foundation, a member of the Union County Historical Society, a member of the PA Planning Association, Vice President of the PA Health Planners Association, and on the PA Humanities Council for four years.
