Thomas Ray Markowski, 76, of Spyglass Hill Road, Bloomsburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Tom was born Aug. 2, 1945, in Sunbury, a son of the late Thomas Markowski and Mary Leeser. On Aug. 25, 1963, he married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Hendricks, who survives.
He was a 1963 graduate of Sunbury High School and later received a Senior Reactor Operator Certification in Nuclear Power. He began his career with PPL in 1964 treating poles and worked at six different power plants finally retiring in 2008 after 44 years as Operations Supervisor from the Susquehanna SCS Nuclear Power Plant in Berwick.
Mr. Markowski was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church, Bloomsburg. He also served his community as a member of St. Luke Church Council, Scott Township Supervisors, and Central Columbia School Board.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife to destinations such as Egypt, Russia, Africa, Australia, China, Europe, and even bungee jumped off a cliff in New Zealand. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family of four children, seven grandchildren, and great-grandson in special places like the Outer Banks and the Noodle Camp. He was comforted to know his first great-granddaughter is on her way in November of this year.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, Tom is survived by three sons and one daughter-in-law, Michael R. Markowski of Mechanicsburg, Patrick R. and Melissa D. Markowski of Malvern, and Thomas L. Markowski of Charleston, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Shawn, Jason and husband Chris, Steven, Jarred and wife Katie, Jacob, Nicklaus and Tyler; one great-grandson, Jaxx; one brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Kim Brown of Northumberland; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Tonya and Mike Filer, Bridget and William Staffaroni, all of Dunedin, Fla., Georgette and Mitch Hackman of Denver, Pa., Linda Six of Spring Grove, and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly D. Hepner; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Markowski.
Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9 St. Lukes Way, Bloomsburg, with funeral services beginning at noon with Rev. Kerry Maurer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Markowski’s memory may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.