Thomas Ross Prather, (lovingly known as TRP to many), at the age of 85, had his final standing ovation April 3, 2023, with his beloved wife, Debbie, by his side in Fort Myers, Fla. Tom dedicated his life to theatre and making audiences happy, and to being a faithful servant of God, always sharing his time and energy to make his community a better place for everyone. He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colo., to Sarah Paris and Thomas Ewin Prather, April 7, 1937. He grew up on his parent’s cattle ranch in De Beque, Colo. He graduated from Rifle High School in 1955. He attended Denver University and graduated from San Jose University in 1958 majoring in theatre. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960, attending the Army Communications School in New Rochelle, N.Y. He was assigned to the DMZ in Korea as a radio announcer taking the 6 a.m. to noon shift. In the afternoon and evenings, he started a community theatre with GI’s and female members of the Red Cross. He transferred to Army Headquarters in Japan to direct plays there. Upon honorable discharge, he received the Army Commendation Medal.
After working for the army as a civilian on Governor’s Island in New York City and working at Southberry Playhouse as prop master, he moved to Harrisburg, Pa. There he founded the Arena House Theatre, a winter stock Equity house in 1964 with contacts he had made through his military service. The Arena House operated from 1964 to 1968. He married Deborah Zimmerman of Lansdale, Pa., in 1965.
During the summer months, the couple established an Equity summer stock theatre in a tent overlooking the Susquehanna River in Sunbury, Pa.
In 1971 they built the Brookside Playhouse in Shamokin Dam, Pa. From that time forward until 1987, he brought theatrical productions to 12 different theatre locations in the state. In 1987, Tom and his wife built the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre in Lancaster, Pa., followed by a venture in 1993 with son Will building the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers.
In 1998 with son David, Tom renovated the old movie theatre in Grand Junction, Colo., creating the Mesa Theatre and Club which featured live original band concerts — the only venue of its kind on the western slope of Colorado.
He was a member of Lancaster Rotary with perfect attendance for 16 years. He and his wife were instrumental in founding St. Edwards Episcopal Church in Lancaster and were founding members of Iona-Hope Episcopal Church in Fort Myers.
Tom wrote and collaborated on three plays: “Christmas Thru the Century,” “Voices from Sanibel” and “Second Chances.” The latter had five productions across the country.
In retirement, Tom created “Artful Souvenirs.” He loved to collect original art and souvenirs around the world in his travels. He incorporated the art and do-dads in a unique framing technique which included some of his original art.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deborah; and two sons, Will Prather of Fort Myers, and David Prather of Lancaster; and grandson, TJ Prather of Brooklyn, N.Y.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 17, at Iona-Hope Episcopal Church in Fort Myers, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Fort Myers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Thomas Ross Prather Scholarship at Florida Southwestern State College. Information can be found at fsw.edu at the Donate button. Checks may be sent to FSW Foundation with Thomas Prather in the memo line.