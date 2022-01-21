Thomas W. “Tom” Hovenstine, 77, of Milton and formerly of Sunbury, died Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1944, in Shamokin, a son of the late Harry R. and Mary E. (Snyder) Hovenstine.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army and served during the Korean War.
He was a painter and had worked for several area businesses. Tom enjoyed going to yard sales and hunting when he was younger.
Tom is survived by three sisters, Mary G. Polan of Coal Township, Dorothy E. Zerbe of Sunbury and Doris A. Brown of Milton, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by six brothers, Paul, Daniel, David, Harry, Samuel and James Hovenstine; and four sisters, Martha Laylon, Ruth Hoffman, Helen Orner and Catherine Hovenstine.
All services for Tom are being handled privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
