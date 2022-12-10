The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games.
Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range.
Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assists and six rebounds playing 37 minutes.
Jaylen Brown had 31 points and nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum scored 18 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 off the bench for Boston, which had won eight of nine and three straight.
Brown scored five straight midway through the fourth with his 3-pointer at the 6:37 mark pulling the Celtics to 105-97. Grant Williams was ejected with 1:52 left.
Poole found Draymond Green for a transition dunk the next time down for the Warriors.
Kevon Looney grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds as Golden State held a 53-39 advantage on the boards.
Jayson Tatum missed two free throws with 5:02 remaining then was called for goal-tending moments later on the other end and Curry connected from the top of the arc the next time down to make it 114-99.
Nets 136, Pacers 133
INDIANAPOLIS — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and Brooklyn won while resting their top seven scorers, rallying to beat Indiana. The Nets won their third straight and for the sixth time in seven games, playing without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and five more.
And the Nets did it by outrebounding the Pacers 59-30 overall and 29-7 on the offensive end. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, the most since he joined the Pacers in February, and nine assists. The Nets had to sweat out Andrew Nembhard’s 3 to force overtime at the buzzer before celebrating a win that came with only nine players in uniform.
Spurs 115, Heat 111
MIAMI — Keldon Johnson scored 21 points, Romeo Langford added 19 and San Antonio celebrated the 26th anniversary of Gregg Popovich’s first game as coach by beating Miami.
Devin Vassell scored 18 for the Spurs, including a jumper with 1:13 left that put them ahead to stay. Zach Collins scored 16 and Doug McDermott added 13 for San Antonio.
Jimmy Butler scored 30 for Miami, which got 23 from Tyler Herro, 14 from Caleb Martin and 12 apiece from Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry
Clippers 114, Wizards
WASHINGTON — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and Los Angeles sent Washington to its sixth straight loss.
Paul George scored 36 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington, but it was Batum who made big shots in the final quarter. He made three 3-pointers in the last 4:52 and finished with 12 points.
The Wizards drafted Wall with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010. He played nine seasons with the team. He returned to Washington as a member of the Houston Rockets in 2021. But there were no fans for that game because of COVID-19.
Cavaliers 110, Thunder 102
CLEVELAND — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Clevelandnever trailed in a victory over Oklahoma City.
Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the NBA at 31.1 points per game, led Oklahoma City with 23.
Aleksej Pokusevski added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Josh Giddey had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists
Bulls 144, Mavericks 115
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and Chicago took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout Dallas.
Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with a right elbow sprain and forward/center Maxi Kleber missed the game because of a sore right foot. Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists in the Mavericks’ 106-105 home loss to Milwaukee on Friday night.
Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and eight rebounds and Ayo Dosunmu had 17 points to help Chicago win its second straight game. Spencer Dinwiddie had 27 points for Dallas.