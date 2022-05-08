SUNBURY — Rock n’ roll singer George Thorogood is insisting on informing Valley residents that when he arrives in Sunbury, he wants to “make it real clear, he wants one bourbon, one scotch, one beer.”
The now 71-year-old legendary singer also said if you aren’t prepared for a lot of loud rock n’ roll music then you better “Move it on Over” when he hits the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery on June 24 for the return of “George Thorogood and the Destroyers.”
Thorogood, who may be best known for his hit song “Bad to the Bone,” spoke with The Daily Item about his second visit to the Valley.
“For sure, I am excited,” Thorogood said. “You must have liked me the first time to have me back.”
He isn’t lying because in 2018 Thorogood and the Destroyers drew one of the biggest crowds ever to hit Spyglass, owner Tom Webb said.
“It was a great show and people loved his performance,” Webb said. “We are honored to have him back.”
Thorogood began his career in music in the early ’70s but rose to fame in the ’80s with his now classic hits, “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone,” “Who Do You Love” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”
“We are excited to be back,” he said. “The mention of playing in a small town was said, but that’s not the case. We treat every town as if we were playing in Madison Square Garden in New York City. We treat every performance as if it was playing in the World Series.”
Thorogood said he is also excited about the release of his new album, “The Original George Thorogood.”
“It’s easy to write a song, difficult to write a good song, and even harder to write a great song,” Thorogood said. “It strikes home that I have the ability to write some pretty great songs, and there’s a real sense of achievement to that. You try to spread yourself out as a songwriter, and I’ve always tried to do my best. We’ve been playing a lot of these songs for a long time, and some haven’t been performed live at all. I hope fans are surprised by the ones they’ve never heard before.”
Thorogood has several albums certified as Platinum and Gold and is celebrating his 48th year performing. Mayor Josh Brosious said he can’t wait to get to Spyglass and enjoy some of that beer with his friends and listen to Thorogood perform.
“I don’t know how Spyglass and Tom Webb do it, but my hat goes off to him for continuing to bring entertainers into the Valley,” Brosious said.
“He is bringing thousands of people to the Valley every weekend with these concerts. Whatever he is doing is working and he is all about helping build Sunbury.”