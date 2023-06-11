When mass shootings or other atrocities happen in America, our officials and others murmur that the affected families, friends, and communities have our “thoughts and prayers.”
What exactly do these folks mean — when one after the other — they feel obligated to start off news conferences and other media appearances with this commonplace, expected expression?
At a time when words lose meaning, “you are in my thoughts and prayers,” can seem like pithy platitudes that are insincere.
Let us, however, not minimize the power of “thoughts and prayers!” Many people believe that to reject the power of “thoughts and prayers” is essentially to reject the power of God.
How effective though are “thoughts and prayers” without action? Are “thoughts and prayers” enough?
Some Christians believe faith alone is sufficient. Others claim it’s difficult to be a Believer on faith alone, that a Believer must put into action the teachings of the Scriptures. No doubt about it, faith and salvation are the greatest Gifts. Consider, however, the person who is the recipient of such Amazing Grace! Does he hoard it all for himself, or is he grateful?
James 2:26 reads in part, “Faith without works is dead.” James gives us a crystal-clear example of what he’s talking about in 2:14-16 by the example of the person without clothes or daily food. Do we say to such people, he asks, “Go in peace, keep warm and well fed,” all the while doing nothing to help the needy person? If we do that, what good is our faith and our prayers? Or is he suggesting we need to move into action to clothe and feed those people who need help, or our own faith will be dead?
In Islam, the Believer is taught, “Du’a is a weapon of a Muslim, a Pillar of Deen (religion) and the light of the skies and earth.” (Narrated by Hakim) “Du’a” can be translated as an “ask” or “supplication.” There are numerous daily obligatory prayers a Muslim must learn and pray in Arabic, but the Du’a is a casual (light of the skies and earth) and powerful (weapon) opportunity for the Muslim to speak directly to God.
There are no requirements for how to pray the Du’a. It can be prayed in any language. Du’a is how we ask or even beg God for our individual needs, for the needs of our families, and for the needs of others — no matter how large or small. But we must then act.
Academy Of Islam.com notes, “Praying for others is a highly recommended act. It reflects selflessness and virtue. It increases kindness and compassion for others and keeps away negativity, jealousy, hatred, etc.” Praying for others was the practice of the Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessing of God on him) and his companions.
Keeping others in our Thoughts, however, is powerful. A commanding energy, Thought doesn’t allow us to forget what has happened.
Thought doesn’t necessarily depend on religious principles and is more often used by those people who maintain a secular view. Thought is also a formidable force used by those folks who value Reason. But the energy of Thought also should move us into action.
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, the famous civil rights rabbi, said, “I think we all know ‘thoughts and prayers’ are not enough.” He went on to explain that Judaism calls upon people to take a leap of action.
Leah Lively, an author at Crosswalk.com suggests that perhaps the phrase “thoughts and prayers” has become cliché and overused and is sometimes viewed as an excuse for inaction. Action, she rightly points out, demonstrates our compassion. She calls on us to find ways to meet the needs of those who are suffering. Even the smallest action will help.
