DANVILLE — Montour County Court President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. Wednesday ordered three people to finish out their probation periods in jail due to violations.
Page Rebecca Killgore, 26, of Danville, must spend 75 days in jail for a probation violation. James gave her credit for the 58 days she has served in the Columbia County Prison.
She had been serving one year of probation on a 2014 theft conviction. She took $2,000 worth of jewelry from her grandmother, Holly Hurley, of Danville, according to court documents.
James ordered a psychological evaluation for Jamie Alisha Adams, 31, of Sunbury, and he continued a bail modification hearing for up to 30 days. She remains incarcerated in the Columbia County Prison. She previously was sentenced to 30 days to 12 months for again harassing Jennifer Krajewski, of Danville, via text.
District Judge Marvin Shrawder initially sentenced Adams to 12 months probation on Jan. 19 for repeatedly harassing Krajewski on Nov. 23. According to court documents, Adams again contacted the Danville woman on Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, which violated her probation and resulted in harassment and stalking charges. She was detained on Feb. 9 after failing to report to the county probation and parole.
Both Killgore and Adams participated in their hearings via video from the Columbia County Prison.
The judge ordered Roland Alexander Zerbe, 25, of Bloomsburg, to spend 20 days in jail, with credit for two days served, for violating the terms of his probation of 20 days to 12 months. Zerbe, participating in his hearing via video from the Montour County Prison, also must undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and follow its treatment recommendations.
He was on probation on a retail theft charge for stealing two signs valued at $40 from Jim’s Antique Wagon in Anthony Township on Sept. 26, 2019, according to court records.