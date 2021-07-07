BLOOMSBURG — Three Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania faculty members were named 2020-21 Outstanding Teaching Award recipients by the Teaching and Learning Enhancement (TALE) Center.
Abby Hare-Harris, a Stephen J. Jones Professional U Fellow, is an assistant professor of biological and allied health sciences; Michael Huben, a Stephen J. Jones Professional U Fellow, is an instructor of marketing and professional sales; and Brett McLaurin is a professor of environmental, geographical, and geological sciences. They were nominated by graduating seniors from the class of 2020-21.
Student nominations for Hare-Harris emphasized that her courses are tough yet taught with care and patience to ensure every student succeeds. Huben joined BU following a career at Merck. Creating bridges between higher education and a career led students to nominate Huben for the outstanding teaching award. McLaurin is a geologist specializing in stratigraphy and sedimentology. Students nominating McLaurin spoke of his exceptional ability to combine theory and practice, making every topic relevant and engrossing.
— THE DAILY ITEM