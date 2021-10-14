The Daily Item
TURBOTVILLE — The GFWC Warrior Run Woman’s Club sponsored several Warrior Run School District students in literature and photography contests. Three sisters placed at the GFWC PA state level in the Poetry and Short Story contests.
Jane Wertz, a second-grader at Turbotville Elementary School placed first in the state short story competition. Helen Wertz, a seventh-grader at the Warrior Run Middle School, placed third at states with her poetry entry; and Lillian Wertz, a ninth-grader at Warrior Run High School, placed first in the state with her poetry entry. The girls are the daughters of Crystal and Gerald Wertz.
Warrior Run High School tenth-grader Joseph Petrin entered the scenic photography contest and placed first at the district level and fourth at states. All students received certificates and a cash prize.