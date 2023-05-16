From Staff Reports
Three physicians from UPMC in North Central Pa. were recently named to Pennsylvania Medical Society’s 2023 Top Physicians Under 40 list. Physicians recognized include Natasha Alligood-Percoco, M.D., OB/GYN, UPMC Magee-Womens; Ryan Collins, M.D., Laboratory Services; and Fadi Sweiss, M.D., neurosurgeon, UPMC Neurosciences.
This year’s Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 recipients were nominated by colleagues and selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians.
Dr. Alligood-Percoco, board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, completed her medical degree and residency with Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, Pa., and sees patients at UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport.
Dr. Collins received his medical degree and completed his residency with University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pa., and practices pathology at UPMC Williamsport.
Dr. Sweiss completed his medical degree at Northeast Ohio Medical University, Rootstown, Ohio, and his residency and fellowship with George Washington University Medical Center, Washington, D.C. He currently sees patients at the UPMC Neuroscience Center in Williamsport.
To learn more about Pennsylvania Medical Society and to see the full list of Top Physicians Under 40, go to PAMedSoc.org.