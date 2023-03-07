The Daily Item
Swimmers from Danville, Lewisburg and Shikellamy and a Lewisburg girls relay team picked up bids to the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships based on their times at last week’s District 4 Championships.
The PIAA released the list of additional qualifying spots after automatic allocations were awarded to district champions.
Lewisburg’s girl’s 200 medley relay team, which finished second to Danville at the District meet, earned a bid based on its time of 1:55.18.
Danville junior Hannah Bartholomew earned a spot in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.17 seconds. It was the sixth fastest time of the 22 additional bids awarded this week.
In the boys 200 individual medley, Shikellamy junior Mason Cianflone picked up a second event for states. Cianflone, who qualified as the district champion in the butterfly, earned an additional spot in the IM with his time of 2:04.49.
Lewisburg senior Mitchell Malusis, who qualified as part of Lewisburg’s medley relay team, will also swim in the 100 fly with a time of 54.00 seconds.
The four-day PIAA championships begin Wednesday, March 15 at Bucknell’s Kinney Natatorium. Class 2A swimmers, which includes all local competitors, will compete on Wednesday and Thursday with the 3A swimmers competing Friday and Saturday.