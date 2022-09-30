WILLIAMSPORT — On Thursday night, the Indians defeated the Lancers in five sets.
After dropping two of the first three sets, Shamokin won a close fourth set 25-23 forcing the decisive final set. The Indians won the final set 15-6.
Molly Rossnock had nine kills and two blocks. Mady Nolter finished with eight kills and four aces. Chloe Kalman made six kills and a block. Autum Kehler finished with five kills, seven aces, and nine digs. Ava Bonshock contributed with six kills and four aces. Dana Burd had a team-high 27 assists, two blocks, and three kills.
Set 1: L 25-15
Set 2: S 25-17
Set 3: L 25-19
Set 4: S 25-23
Set 5: S 15-6