LAPORTE — Southern Columbia faced a one-goal deficit to Sullivan County at halftime on the road Saturday in a District 4 Class A boys soccer quarterfinal.
Aidan Laughlin tied the score less than two minutes into the second half, and Chase Conway scored a pair of goals to lift the Tigers to a 3-1 victory.
Southern Columbia (11-7-1), the sixth seed, advances to play second-seeded East Juniata on Tuesday in a semifinal.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS A
Quarterfinal
Southern Columbia 3,
Sullivan County 1
First half
Sull-Riley King (Jalen Thomas), 37:57.
Second half
Sout-Aidan Laughlin, 41:39; Sout-Chase Conway, 55:54; Sout-Conway (Jimmy Bender), 79:24.
Shots: Sout, 16-4. Corners: Sout, 7-3. Saves: Southern Columbia 3 (Savich Chapman); Sullivan County 6 (Owen Schweitzer).
REGULAR SEASON
n Shikellamy 10,
Montgomery 0
SUNBURY — Ryan Williams and Cam Cowder each recorded hat tricks to power the Braves to the nonleague win.
Shikellamy (4-10-2) led 6-0 at halftime, and held a 25-3 advantage in shots. Mason McAllister and Daniel Hernandez each scored their first varsity goal for the Braves.
Shikellamy 10, Montgomery 0
First half
S-Ryan Williams, 8:41; S-Williams (Zach Allar), 19:17; S-Cam Cowder (Williams), 19:59; S-Cowder, 23:52; S-Cowder (Allar), 26:48; S-Fernando Nunez, 34:38.
Second half
S-Owen Welliver (Lucas Dunkelberger), 46:10; S-Williams (Daniel Hernandez), 51:40; S-Mason McAllister (Kevin Morales), 64:48; S-Hernandez, 77:20.
Shots: S, 25-3. Corners: S, 5-0. Saves: Montgomery 11 (Josh Alvarez); Shikellamy 3 (Dylan Zechman).
n Greenwood 6,
Millersburg 1
MILLERSBURG — Sam Myers and Daniel Bellis each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats past the Indians.
Grant Stoner scored the only goal for Millersburg, which tied the score 15 minutes into the game. Myers and Mikey Strohm scored goals three minutes apart starting six minutes after Stoner’s equalizer to help Greenwood (9-0-1) pull away.
Greenwood 6, Millersburg 1
First half
G-Sam Myers (Jackson Beaver), 7:00; M-Grant Stoner (Jayden Kintzer), 15:00; G-Myers, 21:00; G-Mikey Strohm (Beaver), 24:00.
Second half
G-Daniel Bellis (Grant Kauffman), 57:00; G-Beaver (Bellis), 68:00; G-Bellis (Zander Foltz), 70:00.
Shots: G, 16-3. Corners: G, 7-1. Saves: Greenwood 2 (Tyler Sherman); Millersburg 10 (Jordan Sass).