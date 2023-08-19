The Daily Item
CATAWISSA — Blake Wise threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to teammate Kyle Christman to jumpstart Southern Columbia’s early offensive output in Saturday’s season-opening scrimmage against Valley View.
The Tigers, coming off their sixth consecutive state title, battled with a Valley View squad that won 10 games a year ago. Southern’s starters scored three TDs and held the Cougars scoreless.
Christman got behind the Cougars’ defense on the first 10-play offensive set for the Tigers, and Wise hit him in stride down the middle of the field. Christman went untouched into the end zone.
Southern’s defense looked sharp, forcing a few turnovers, including an interception in the end zone on the Cougars’ second series. Southern’s starters would have had several sacks, but quarterbacks weren’t allowed to be hit.
The Tigers’ all-state linebacker, Garrett Garcia, made his return, seeing action on both sides of the ball. The senior was injured on the opening play of the 2022 season and did not play the rest of the year.
He rotated in at fullback on the first few series, hurdling through the line on a 15-yard gain on Southern’s first series.
The Tigers open the season against Berwick on Friday.