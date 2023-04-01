Even though Southern Columbia coach Tom Donlan only has 27 athletes on his roster this year, he's confident that the leadership from his upperclassmen can make up for the small numbers.
The upperclassmen leadership, primarily made up of four seniors and a junior will be vital to the Tigers' chances of winning a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III crown.
"Our strengths will be the seniors, Loren Gehret, Sophie Shadle, Alli Griscavage and Heather Cecco," Donlan said. "As well as junior Kate Moncavage, who was a 2022 state gold medalist in the 800-meter run. The distance and throws should also be our strengths for meets."
For distance, Donlan anticipates sophomores Haley Conner and Jillian Kehler. As for throws, junior Quinn Johnston and sophomores Brooke Charnosky and Linsey Donlan to lead that department. Donlan also expects sophomore Tatum Klebon (jumps, hurdles) and junior Peyton Wisloski (sprints) to have major roles on the team.
Rival Mount Carmel is also returning a state-medalist in Avery Dowkus. Dowkus finished fourth at states in the shot put with a mark of 39-6 last season. After finishing in eighth place her sophomore year, Dowkus is seeking her third consecutive state medal.
Dowkus isn't the only state qualifier that the Red Tornadoes are returning. Charity Vellner is coming back for her junior campaign after placing 23rd in the triple jump at Shippensburg last year.
"Charity and Avery are coming off a strong season last year and are working hard and staying positive hoping to only improve on what they have already accomplished," said Mount Carmel coach Ana Ditchey. "Avery is looking to climb higher on the shot put podium in Shippensburg this year. Charity is starting the season stronger and better and looks to be a strong contender this year on both the district and state levels."
Besides Dowkus and Vellner, Ditchey also expects Jenna Pizzoli (long jump, triple jump), Alyssa Reisinger (discus, shot put), Hannah Fourspring (high jump), Chloe Rishel (high jump) and Liv Kopitsky (shot put, discus) to play major roles on the team.
"We have a lot of girls back who come with a lot of experience," Ditchey said. "I am relying on these girls to show our newcomers the importance of hard work and a positive attitude to help them succeed. I know many of my girls are, indeed, working hard to become top contenders in District 4 this season with their eye on state championships. We may struggle in some dual meets due to lack of depth but the girls we have are doing everything to improve and find success."
Warrior Run's Aurora Cieslukowski is another HAC-III athlete who's coming off an appearance at last year's state meet. Cieslukowski finished 15th in the pole vault with a mark of 9-6.
"Aurora had a great season last year and has worked hard and dedicated herself to improving her craft in the pole vault," said Warrior Run coach Scott Hoffman. "We are looking forward to this season and what her hard work has done for her. She has high goals for this season and a drive to be successful in May."
Besides Cieslukowski, the Defenders are also returning a slew of district qualifiers from last year. They include seniors Sage Dunkleberger (4x800, 1600, 3200) and Adelle Hunter (800) and junior Hailey Carper (pole vault, discus).
The Defenders' team has also been enjoying the use of a new facility ahead of this season.
"We are excited to watch the kids compete this season," Hoffman said. "It has been hard on them having to travel to every meet and practice over the past few seasons. We have talented kids and some depth this season."
Bloomsburg, Loyalsock and Hughesville will also compete in the HAC-III division.
MOUNT CARMEL
COACH: Ana Ditchey 12th year.
ASSISTANTS: Cassandra Niglio, Brian Carnuccio, Tyler Hodge, Robert Varano, Cara Sinopoli Varano, Sherry Romanoskie, Kristen Florio, Jolene Scicchitano, Chris Olsen, Marshall Mirarchi, Kelly Lesko.
LAST YEAR: 5-2 overall.
KEY RETURNEES: Avery Dowkus, sr., shot put; Charity Vellner, jr., triple jump; Jenna Pizzoli, sr., long jump, triple jump; Alyssa Reisinger, sr., discus, shot put; Hannah Fourspring, fresh., high jump; Chloe Rishel, sr., high jump, Olivia Kopitsky, soph., shot put, discus.
ROSTER: Kirianna Burt, fresh.; Mallory Forti, fresh.; Hannah Fourspring, fresh.; Addison Kimsal, fresh.; Giada Lentini, fresh.; Reese Romanoskie, fresh.; Sara Williams, fresh.; Gabrielle Dusendschine, soph.; Abby Klokis, soph.; Olivia Kopitsky, soph.; Ella O'Neill, soph.; Pam Slaby, soph.; Ava Chapman, jr.; Kaiden Chikotas, jr.; Paityn Moyer, jr.; Alexa Nowroski, jr.; Charity Vellner, jr.; Avery Dowkus, sr.; Emma Engelke, sr.; Tori Lindemuth, sr.; Jenna Pizzoli, sr.; Alyssa Reisinger, sr.; Chloe Rishel, sr.; Leah Shedleski, sr.; Shanell Smalls, sr.; Sarah Sosky, sr.; Haley Sypniewski, sr.
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA
COACH: Tom Donlan, 6th year.
ASSISTANTS: James Wisloski, Ryan Boyer, Brad Klebon, Natalie Hunter, Payton Shuman, David Towsend, Paul Wojtowicz.
LAST YEAR: 3-2 overall
KEY RETURNEES: Heather Cecco, sr., sprints; Haley Conner, soph., distance; Brook Charnosky, soph., throws; Linsey Donlan, soph., throws; Loren Gehret, sr., sprints, jumps; Alli Griscavage, sr., throws; Quinn Johnston, jr., throws; Jillian Kehler, soph., distance; Tatum Klebon, soph., jumps, hurdles; Katie Moncavage, jr., sprints; Sophie Shadle, sr., sprints; Peyton Wisloski, jr., sprints.
ROSTER: Makayla Baylor, fresh.; Emrie Bloom, fresh.; Lola Cecco, fresh.; Lucy Maclay, fresh.; Sarah Martin, fresh.; Kennadie Reamer, fresh.; Minna Shingara, soph.; Brooke Charnosky, soph.; Haley Conner, soph.; Linsey Donlan, soph.; Madelina Eick, soph.; Kemilyn Hill, soph.; Jillian Kehler, soph.; Tatum Klebon, soph.; Aubree Malakoski, soph.; Morgan Waugh, soph.; Sayla Chapman, jr.; Quinn Johnston, jr.; Callie Maclay, jr.; Katie Moncavage, jr.; Peyton Wisloski, jr.; Heather Cecco, sr.; Loren Gehret, sr.; Alli Griscavage, sr.; Elle Lyons, sr.; Aubrie Miller, sr.; Sophie Shadle, sr.
WARRIOR RUN
COACH: Scott Hoffman, 25th year.
ASSISTANTS: Corey Dufrene, Chloe Sees, Cassidy Hofman.
LAST YEAR: 0-5 overall
KEY RETURNEES: Aurora Cieslukowski, jr., pole vault; Sage Dunkleberger, sr., 4x800, 800; Adelle Hunter, sr., 800; Hailey Carper, jr., javelin, discus; Kelsey Hoffman, jr., 3200; Alivia Ritenour, soph., pole vault; Lillian Wertz, jr., 4x800, 800.
ROSTER: Kiley Bohart, sr.; Sage Dunkleberger, sr.; Daphne Gros, sr.; Adelle Hunter, sr.; Rebecca Lannermo Streng, sr.; Alana Zaouati-Laine, sr.; Aurora Atkinson, jr.; Amara Bieber, jr.; Hailey Carper, jr.; Aurora Cieslukowski, jr.; Sienna Dunkleberger, jr.; Rory Dunnick, jr.; Kelsey Hoffman, jr.; Avery McCormick, jr.; Sarah Miller, jr.; Peyton Ranck, jr.; Lillian Wertz, jr.; Hailee Ashelman, soph.; Maddie Crisman, soph.; Madelyn Dye, soph.; Sara Gehrum, soph.; Mya LeBarron, soph.; Abigail Loesser, soph.; Raygan Lust, soph.; Alivia Ritenour, soph.; Rachel Thomas, fresh.; Andreanna Bohart, fresh.; Claire Dufrene, fresh.; Brenna Pick, fresh.; Larissa Rovenolt, fresh.; Keiara Shaffer, fresh.; Callie Ulmer, fresh.; Katie Zaktansky, fresh.