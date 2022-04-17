Looking at the candidates running for office in the spring primary that is one month away, something troubling emerges: There are only a few contested races from which voters will have an actual choice in part because of a lack of challengers.
On the May 17 ballot, voters in the area will select party representatives for U.S. House seats, U.S. Senate, governor and state House seats. The races for governor and U.S. Senate have garnered most of the attention and justifiably so. They are high-profile races with big-name candidates.
The races for state House and Congress are a little less eye-catching, if for no other reason than there is a little to get excited about. Of the five state House races that will be on the ballot in the Valley — the 76th, 83rd, 85th, 107th and 108th — only one will have a competitive race in spring and fall, barring the entrance of third-party or independent candidates.
Republican incumbents Lynda Schlegel Culver and David Rowe have no challengers in either the primary or general elections. In the 83rd, two Republicans are running to replace Jeff Wheeland, as is the case in the 107th to replace Kurt Masser.
In the 76th — which is shifting into Union County in the new maps — Republican incumbent Stephanie Borowicz will have a challenger with two Democrats squaring off to face Borowicz in November.
In Congress, Republican incumbents Dan Meuser and Glenn Thompson won’t have primary challengers and only Meuser is sure to have a clash in the fall.
If you are counting along the way, that means three Democrats — two in the 76th State House and one in the 9th Congressional District — are running for office.
The reluctance to run is understandable considering the math problems and history Democrats face in this largely red swath of Pennsylvania. A Democrat hasn’t held a General Assembly or Congressional seat in the Valley since Tom Marino toppled incumbent Chris Carney more than a decade ago.
Voter registration numbers don’t favor Democrats either. In each of the four Valley counties, there are at least 2,200 more registered Republicans than Democrats. In Snyder County, two-thirds of registered voters are Republicans.
By and large, Valley voters are happy with their representation, which is always a good thing.
What is bothersome is what feels like a lack of interest, to accept the status quo. Elections, even in a loss, can be about idea sharing and creating platforms for impact.
There are Democrats in local seats, including commissioner, supervisors and more. So far, not many have taken on the bigger challenges of taking on an entrenched incumbent with significant mathematic advantages.
When only one side is being heard and standing up to be counted, that feels like a problem.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.