A Pennsylvania judge was spot on in her recent admonition of the Pennsylvania State Police’s haphazard response to a request for trooper emails, text messages, and voicemails and whether the records still exist.
There are a handful of troubling, possible-precedent issues in the case, which make it worth highlighting.
The case stems from a request from a freelance journalist for records regarding requests for trooper communications about protests of Sunoco’s 350-mile Mariner East pipeline, according to Spotlight PA. The state police argued the agency did not have the records, nor the ability or authority to request the records from its cellphone contractor, Verizon.
The attorney for the state police told Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler the State Police could “not produce voicemails and texts because Verizon would not release them without a court order or a subpoena.” It turns out, Verizon didn’t have them anyway because its “retention periods for text message data ... are very brief.”
“Ultimately the records were not in the possession or control of the Pennsylvania State Police and that was the bottom line,” Emily Rodriguez, attorney for the state agency, said. “I appreciate the state of the law hasn’t caught up with the technology and they don’t like it, but that’s where we are.”
There have always been a handful of issues with the state’s Right to Know Law, including a lack of any real punitive measures and the evolving nature of technology which make the laws outdated to some extent.
The blasé “that’s where we are,” answer is troubling because the default setting for too many public agencies is to find ways around open records laws or simply ignore them altogether, hoping the requester gives up.
Media organizations, including The Daily Item, don’t give up. But members of the public often don’t have the knowledge or financial means to continue the fight.
The other, more prominent, issue here is the possible precedent of government agencies finding workarounds to the Right to Know Laws by placing records with third-party vendors and then saying they can’t access those clearly public records.
Public entities must do a better job in securing records. While understanding some records, particularly those from law enforcement, may be part of an ongoing investigation that could limit public disclosure, it is vital for a greater understanding of what is a public record, how those should be handled and how they should be made available for public consumption in an appropriate, timely and efficient manner.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.