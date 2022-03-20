As with many underlying issues, COVID-19 has had an immediate and dramatic impact on the number of teachers in Pennsylvania and will continue to do so unless something changes.
Decisions about making those changes must come from conversations across many levels, including local school boards and administrators, in Harrisburg and across college campuses.
The number of young professionals entering the education field has been dwindling for more than a decade, experts said last week in a House Education Committee hearing on teacher shortages.
Data show that since 2010 there has been a 66% drop in college undergraduates choosing education across Pennsylvania and in-state teaching certificates fell by the same percentage from 2009 to 2020.
Teachers have regularly added more unofficial duties to their roles over the years. In the last 24 months, that list has grown to include temperature monitor, IT support and the mask police.
Teachers are stressed, burned out and filling in gaps, picking up classes for fellow teachers, losing planning periods to help students, dealing with stressors some haven’t been appropriately trained for.
“It’s a situation that’s not sustainable. We can make it work for now. We cannot make it work long-term,” John Sanville superintendent at the Unionville-Chadds Ford School District said during the hearing.
The profession isn’t alone in its struggles. Many industries continue to see shortages, exacerbated by the pandemic.
Education may have one of the widest-reaching impacts when you consider the critical, foundational level work they are doing on a daily basis.
Some suggested raising a statutory minimum for salaries. Others suggested working closer with Pennsylvania’s colleges to interact closer with education majors, the creation of additional career and technical training, streamlining the certification requirements and loan forgiveness.
Each of those steps could have an impact and deserve serious review among state lawmakers, education stakeholders, the state’s teachers’ unions and more.
Clearly, something needs to happen sooner rather than later to help the educational system in Pennsylvania thrive.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.