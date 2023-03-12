The world seems to get crazier and crazier and more dangerous by the minute so what’s up? Politics are getting nastier and nastier. Jesus said to not leave God out of the equation.
Since 1914 the things that Jesus said would be part of the sign of the end of this system have been happening. Two world wars, and many other wars, pestilences or pandemics, earthquakes, lawlessness, and society going from bad to worse, religion proving false to its power.
Yet Jesus said people would be like those in Noah’s day who took no note until God destroyed the world of that time.
Putting God in the equation, means to follow in Jesus’s foot steps. He and his followers did not get involved in the politics of his day and there was plenty he could have got involved in.
He pointed to our day when God will destroy all of man’s governments and replace them with his government. You might say that’s pretty strong language, but that is what Daniel 2:44 says. After all the Earth does belong to him.
Please research the Bible on your own in your home. The people in Noah’s day didn’t think God would act so strongly either.
Richard Kemble,
Watsontown