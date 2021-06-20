More than five dozen members of Shikellamy school district’s support staff — classroom aides, administrative assistants and more — are out of jobs after school directors opted to go with a New Jersey-based firm to handle subcontracting the positions.
It was a disappointing conclusion to a back-and-forth that has been ongoing since February. School directors, as always, are in a tough spot with tightening budgets, increased expenses over the past year to conduct a safe experience for students and hundreds of thousands of dollars perhaps going out of the district’s coffers to pay for a growing number of students leaving for cyber or charter schools.
Six of nine directors looked at this as a way to save some money. Support staffers at Shikellamy are paid — on average — more than their counterparts at other Valley districts. Perhaps that should have been a sign for how much they are valued.
In recent weeks, The Daily Item has published a dozen letters or so in support of these staffers. Many told personal stories, the excitement of a child who couldn’t believe a secretary knew their name, another on the autism spectrum who emerged with the help of a classroom aide.
These employees can reapply for their jobs, likely at reduced pay.
We again wonder why these cuts are always made at the bottom? Why the lowest-paid employees are often the first out the door, where the numeric carnage greatly outnumbers what it would be like if the larger salaries were clipped first.
This latest shift offers another opportunity to present the idea of county school districts. Numerous other states — including neighbors Maryland and Virginia — have county-wide school districts, which fall under one umbrella. Dozens of schools would be part of one district, which means instead of each district paying significant salaries for superintendents — some upward of $150,000 — and other administration officials, the number of employees could be reduced.
In its look at school consolidation, the Center For American Progress reports “states and districts should consider regionalization and the sharing of services and resources where possible. States can help ease the cost burden of small districts through the creation of state-supported education-service agencies serving a group of two or more small districts to increase overall productivity.”
That doesn’t mean the merger of the six high schools in Northumberland County. Rather the administrations that oversee each district would be merged into one, likely with some additional oversight for each district. The cost savings could be tremendous. They could add up to additional monies for classroom teachers and the support staff who are the heart of our districts.
It is likely too late to save all the jobs at the current rates in Shikellamy, but is worth looking at ahead of the next clash.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.