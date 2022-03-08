The United States should continue to divest its financial interests in Russia, including taking the difficult step of shutting off imports of Russian oil and petroleum products.
While carefully navigating the dicey and dangerous political ramifications, Ukraine’s allies have hurt a lot of Russia’s financial interests with a series of sanctions in recent weeks. So far it hasn’t really slowed Russia’s push across the border, but it is the option many nations have chosen rather than put boots on the ground.
Everyone wants to do what they can to help Ukraine, a sovereign nation under attack without provocation. The United States and its allies have been strong so far, handing out effective economic sanctions and offering military aid while carefully tiptoeing the most significant diplomatic crisis of the 21sth Century.
But more can be done, namely in cutting off hundreds of thousands of barrels of imported Russian oil that is partly funding the country.
Larger producers BP and Shell both announced they were cutting ties with Russia. More should do the same.
The United States imports about 4 percent of the oil it uses from Russia — about 700,000 barrels — which accounts for approximately 14 percent of Russia’s oil exports, according to the New York Times. Michael C. Lynch, president of Strategic Energy and Economic Research, told the Times the barrels could be replaced by a release from the nation’s strategic reserves or adding imports from other nations.
Last week, a group of federal lawmakers co-sponsored a bill that would cut off imports of Russian oil. Local representative Dan Meuser is one of 96 cosponsors.
“There is also more we must do to isolate Putin and Russia,” Meuser wrote in a release regarding the bill. “This is an important step that the Biden Administration must take. It is unconscionable that the U.S. is paying nearly $2 billion per month for Russian energy that we can produce ourselves.”
The U.S. could also ramp up production in the United States, something U.S. Rep. Fred Keller has pushed consistently, even before the invasion. The increase in domestic production would limit America’s consistent reliance on foreign oil, particularly Russia, while also dealing Russia a financial hit. So would a greater emphasis on green energy.
Lynch said the ban could maybe impact America’s oil inventories for a few weeks. At a time when gas prices are already skyrocketing, that doesn’t feel like the best move.
But consider the long-term implications and the potential personal cost that could emerge from an extended military operation. If America and its allies can continue to hit the Russians’ purse, perhaps that can have a short-term impact globally and a long-term impact domestically.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.