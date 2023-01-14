Pennsylvania’s state House, nearly two weeks into the new session, remains stuck in neutral, bogged down by confusion over who has the majority and even the partisan leanings of new Speaker Mark Rozzi.
Hopefully Rozzi’s latest plan — a fancily named Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward — can break through the stalemate so the handsomely paid legislators can get to work moving the commonwealth forward.
According to CNHI Pennsylvania Statehouse reporter Eric Scicchitano, the House has no rules of procedure in place to operate during this new session. There are no legislative days scheduled to conduct business on the House floor. No committees or chairmanships were assigned.
That means that people like Joanne Stehr and Jamie Flick, two new representatives in the Valley, are sort of stuck, waiting like the rest of us for direction and leadership to show a path forward.
Perhaps this traffic jam was to be expected when the majority party was questioned even before 2023 kicked off. While Democrats won 102 of 203 seats in November, circumstances gave Republicans a 101-99 majority in the House when the session opened.
It felt like a move in the right direction when more than a dozen Republicans helped move things forward by nominating Rozzi, a Democrat, for House Speaker. That seemingly derailed when questions arose of whether Rozzi would switch parties to independent or govern as an independent — a big difference in some eyes.
So Rozzi has now named his select group — which includes three Republicans and three Democrats not in leadership roles, although none have connections to the Valley — are tasked with finding a way out of the fog.
“Each member represents varying interests and regions in the commonwealth and has shown a commitment to principle over politics. While the workgroup does not include any members of caucus leadership, it is my hope that caucus leadership will continue their negotiations while this workgroup carries out its charge,” Rozzi said in a prepared statement issued Thursday afternoon.
Pennsylvanians pay state legislators a lot of money to govern. There are some key issues on the table — issues that have broad support across all political lanes — that are time-sensitive.
It’s time to get beyond the partisanship, get rules in place and get to governing.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.