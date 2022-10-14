In her Oct. 12 letter, Kay Cramer wrote, “It is time to stop the foot-dragging and work together to bring Pennsylvania, which is the fourth largest polluter in the nation, into RGGI,” the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. I couldn’t agree more.
The day before Cramer’s letter appeared, an article in the Item’s Health section bore the headline, “Even low-level air pollution may harm health.” According to the recent scientific report summarized in the article, for every 3 microgram-per-cubic-meter increase in fine particulate matter in the air we breathe, death rates from heart disease, lung diseases such as asthma and COPD, stroke, diabetes, and pneumonia in people exposed to such pollution rise 6-8%. “Excess deaths occurred” at exposure levels “well below the current EPA standards cutoff,” the article notes. Hospitalizations from these causes increase, also. The burning of fossil fuels is a main source of fine particulate air pollution.
Increased hospitalizations and deaths are among the human and economic costs that we all pay so that fossil fuel producers may generate profit for their shareholders and executives. On their behalf, elected officials who oppose Pennsylvania’s participation in RGGI threaten us with the prospect of increased energy costs and job losses. But as Cramer points out, the eleven states that are participating in RGGI “have found that their economy, jobs situation, citizen health and air quality have improved, while energy bills have decreased.” It’s time for Pennsylvania to join RGGI and enjoy the same benefits.
Sabrina Kirby,
Lewisburg