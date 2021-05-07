We agree with Pennsylvania Republicans who this week called for Gov. Tom Wolf to end a contract with Insight Global, the company hired to oversee the state’s contact tracing program.
Last week, officials announced that the personal information of 72,000 people was exposed due to the careless handling of the data — including names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual orientations and other information — because the Atlanta-based company sloppily used online databases to track the information, accounts which were readily viewable online.
According to The Associated Press, the state plans to drop the company when the contract ends July 31.
That’s not soon enough.
The state has paid Insight Global nearly $29 million since last summer to oversee the contact tracing program in Pennsylvania. Contact tracers identify Pennsylvanians who have been exposed to the novel coronavirus so they can quarantine, creating a connective web from original positive test to reduce a potential spread.
In a statement released last week, the company acknowledged it mishandled the sensitive data, saying it learned on April 21 that employees “had set up the unauthorized Google accounts for sharing information. Insight Global said it took steps to secure the information and that it was unaware of ‘the misuse of the information involved,’” the AP wrote.
State Rep. Jason Ortitay said this week that he told the governor’s office on April 1 — three weeks before Insight Global’s acknowledgment — that he heard reports data was mishandled. On April 13, Ortitay said he was told those claims were false.
Eight days later, we learned that 72,000 state residents had very personal information compromised.
Pennsylvania’s contact tracing program has been hit or miss. When calls for tracing are returned, they can be effective and have likely reduced the spread of COVID across Pennsylvania. The problem has always been the response. In the last three weekly reports, the Department of Health notes that 28, 28 and 25 percent of individuals who tested positive even responded to one of the state’s 200 contact tracers.
So tracing wasn’t even being done in at least 72 percent of positive cases over the past month.
What are the chances even the state and its tracers ever come close to 1-in-4 again with the knowledge now that people know the company has already exposed the personal data of 72,000 Pennsylvanians?
“The public trust in Insight Global is gone,” Ortitay said. “And as long as the company continues to do contact tracing for our state, who is going to give them any information?”
We agree. It is time to move on.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.