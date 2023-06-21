I would like to begin by thanking everyone gathered here today in celebration of this year’s graduates for their support and guidance. We couldn’t have done it without you. However, more importantly, I would like to give a big congratulations to my fellow classmates. While many people have supported us on this journey, they couldn’t do it for us. Only we could get us to this point and that deserves a round of applause.
I’m going to keep the rest of the speech nice and short because I, like my classmates, also want to be done and graduate. The class of 2023 at Lewisburg High School is about to come to a close and we’re all about to open the door to a new chapter. The world we’re about to enter into is a lot larger than anything we’ve ever seen before. Imagine a large white room with the walls extending far beyond sight.
However, currently, we can’t access the whole room. Our whole childhoods, we’ve lived in a tiny room within the white room. Though our tiny room is full of everything that we love–friends, family, memories, and more — it’s time to open the door into the rest of the room and our lives.
The entrance into this large room can be daunting. After all, it’s completely empty and seemingly endless. However, entering can also be freeing. Instead of seeing the white as empty and endless, it can be seen as full of potential. We can fill up the rest of the room with whatever we want at our own pace.
Some of us will begin filling quickly and explore the far reaches of the room, while others will fill slowly. Whichever you are, fill it with what makes you happy. Academic and work success are great, but they shouldn't encompass your whole room. Remember to always make time and space for things that make you happy. Unlike the majority of our lives, we’re now more in charge of what we do and where in life we go. It’s our choice of what we want to see in our room. Make that room your picture of a good life.
As my final parting words, no matter how much we fill the room and how far from our little rooms we go, it's still there. It may be a little changed, but it will always be there. If life ever gets overwhelming or you feel as if you’ve moved too far away from what you know, you can always return to the little room of childhood. No matter how far away we all get from one another, we’ll still have shared memories together. Lewisburg will still be the home where you grew up with your childhood friends. Now, some of you may want to get as far away as possible, but later the memories will be a haven of childhood innocence.
Some of your most happy memories have already been made here or will be made in your final summer of this chapter, so make the most of it and don’t wish it all away to forget. The good and the bad moments have made you the person that you are today. Don’t regret them. Embrace the little room and the child in you as you grow into the next chapters of your life.
Thank you and another congratulations to the class of 2023.