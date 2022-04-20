There are less than two weeks to register to vote in the May 17 primary election, but only if you want to register with one of the two main political parties as a path to participate.
Monday, May 2 is the deadline to register with the Democrat or Republic parties to participate in the election two weeks later. The statewide races, those for governor and Pat Toomey’s soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate are the high-profile races. Local competition is limited with voters in the Valley possibly having a state House race to pick depending on where they live and what is their party affiliation.
The closed primary disenfranchises a lot of voters, a troubling fact considering how many party-affiliated voters disenfranchise themselves by not showing up.
Pennsylvania is one of nine closed primary states, joining Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Oregon. Twenty-one states have some mix of open and closed primaries, with certain restrictions and 15 have open primaries, where voters can choose which party’s ballot to vote regardless of party affiliation.
Statewide, there are nearly 1.3 million voters who are not affiliated with the Democrat or Republican parties. That total represents nearly 15 percent of the state’s 8,727,051 registered voters as of Monday.
In some regard, it is understandable that the primary is designed for political parties to choose their candidates, so those not affiliated shouldn’t get a choice.
But in a government that is always stronger when more people participate and more voices are heard, it doesn’t make sense to cut off a large swath of voters when the largest number of choices are available.
Having an open primary would force candidates out of their comfort zones and court other voters. Certainly, their base, those affiliated with their “R” or “D” next to their name, would generate the greatest chance at victory, but candidates could be forced to present their agenda to a wider spectrum earlier in the process.
It means the candidates would also have to be more engaged, not just pounding the pavements in their strongholds, but reach out, even across the aisle, to court prospective voters.
That would be a good thing.
For now, however, to vote on May 17, you need to be either a registered Republican or Democrat. You have until May 2 to sign up, which you can do at the county elections office or by visiting vote.pa.gov.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Bill Bowman.