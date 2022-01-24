— Ground was broken on Jan. 10, 1973. Opened June 10, 1973, with main dining room — seating for 300 — smaller dining room for reservations and a country store. At opening, facility was 25,000 square feet.
— First commercial enterprise to be financed by Union County Industrial Development Authority.
— In 1976, separate building added for lawn and garden center with buildings later connected to greenhouse and lobby.
— In 1984, 12,000-square-foot expansion allows for expansion of gift shop, baker and travel center. Pushes size to 62,000 square feet.
— Certified as National Restaurant Association Hospitality Project.
— In 1985, added courtyard and pond and craft shop expanded
— In 2002, $1.7 million expansion to add final 10,000-square-feet is scheduled. The addition allows for enlarged dining area, banquet rooms, a remodeled buffet, personal office space, employee break room and locker room.
— Today the campus consists of the Country Cupboard Restaurant, the Shops at Country Cupboard, the Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn, Country Inn and Suites, and Matty’s Sporthouse Grill. Shops inside the location included Country Home & Interiors, a Greenhouse & Outdoor Living Shop and Women’s Boutique, Candy & Confections and the Pantry.
SOURCE: Daily Item archives and Country Cupboard