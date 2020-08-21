Timothy H. Hoover, 13, of Millmont, entered into rest at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family, nurses and friends.
Born on October 11, 2006, in Lewisburg, he was a son of Warren R. Hoover and Louise (Horning) Hoover.
Timothy attended special education classes at Mifflinburg Middle School and Green Grove Special Education.
Surviving in addition to his loving parents are five siblings, Mary Anna Hoover, Joseph Hoover, Rosene Hoover, Paul David Hoover, Anita Hoover all at home, maternal grandparents Phares Z. and Anna H. Horning, of Mifflinburg, paternal grandparents, Mary H. Hoover, of Ephrata.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Jonas N. Hoover.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the family home, 654 Cold Run Road, Millmont. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church, with Bishop Samuel Hoover and the home ministry, officiating.
Interment will be in the Mountain View Old Order Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.