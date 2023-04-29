Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding is most possible in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Recent rainfall has area creeks and streams running high. Additional rainfall is expected to be close to enough to push some of the streams out of their banks. The rainfall should be over by 8 or 9 PM EDT. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&