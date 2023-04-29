With great sadness, we announce Timothy Harold Snyder, 80, passed away on April 9, 2023. He was born in Rebuck, on April 6, 1943, and graduated from Mahanoy Joint High School in 1961.
Tim served in the Pennsylvania Army and Air National Guard, 104th Armored Calvary, from 1964 to 1970. He moved to Phoenix, Ariz., with his wife and son in 1981, where he resided for the remainder of his life. While serving in the Army and Air National Guard, he began his 29-year career with Allegany/USAirways Airlines in 1964 as a Customer Service Agent. As a benefit of his work, he was able to travel all over the world. During his retirement, Tim was passionate about the outdoors, golfing, camping at Woods Canyon, and hunting in Pennsylvania woods.
Known as a man of integrity and compassion, with an adventurous spirit, his love focused on his family. Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Mazie Snyder, and father, Elvan Snyder. He is survived by his cherished sisters, Jeanette Snyder, Pauline Deppen, Nancy Klinger, and Diane White; his son, Timothy Snyder (T.J.); and his grandchildren, Derick and Kaitlyn Snyder. We bid a loving farewell to the father, pappy, brother, and friend he was. He will be missed.